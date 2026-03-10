Previous
Golden hearts. by cocobella
Photo 3662

Golden hearts.

Taken in Wat Prathat Doi Suthep, Thailand.
Heart for my eleventh year of hearts.
10th March 2026 10th Mar 26

@cocobella
