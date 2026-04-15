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Previous
Photo 3698
Purple Heart in Montpellier street.
Taken in Montpellier, France.
Heart for my eleventh year of hearts.
15th April 2026
15th Apr 26
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Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2026, here we go for my 15th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
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Album
HEARTS
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iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
30th October 2024 1:00pm
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france
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heart
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