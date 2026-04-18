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Hearts in Geneva street. by cocobella
Photo 3701

Hearts in Geneva street.

Taken in Geneva, Switzerland.
Heart for my eleventh year of hearts.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2026, here we go for my 15th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
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