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Previous
Photo 3701
Hearts in Geneva street.
Taken in Geneva, Switzerland.
Heart for my eleventh year of hearts.
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2026, here we go for my 15th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
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Photo Details
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Album
HEARTS
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
25th February 2026 5:27pm
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street
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heart
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theme-heart-coco
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