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Yellow heart in Offenbourg street. by cocobella
Photo 3704

Yellow heart in Offenbourg street.

Taken in Offenbourg, Germany.
Heart for my eleventh year of hearts.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2026, here we go for my 15th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
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