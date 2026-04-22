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Hearts on bicycle in Morges street. by cocobella
Photo 3705

Hearts on bicycle in Morges street.

Taken in Morges, Switzerland.
Heart for my eleventh year of hearts.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2026, here we go for my 15th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
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