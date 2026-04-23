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Can you spot the hearts ? by cocobella
Photo 3706

Can you spot the hearts ?

Taken in Annecy, France.
Heart for my eleventh year of hearts.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2026, here we go for my 15th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
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