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Scottish woolen heart. by cocobella
Photo 3786

Scottish woolen heart.

Taken in Portree, Skye, Scotland.
Heart for my eleventh year of hearts.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2026, here we go for my 15th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
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