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email_photo_1524346038 by cocobella
Photo 3802

email_photo_1524346038

Taken in St Andrew’s , Scotland.
Heart for my eleventh year of hearts.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2026, here we go for my 15th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
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