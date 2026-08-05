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Heart on the top of the door. by cocobella
Photo 3810

Heart on the top of the door.

Taken in St Gallen, Switzerland.
Heart for my eleventh year of hearts.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2026, here we go for my 15th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
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