Do you feel lucky punk ?
A walk to Victoria to see the Leake street a tunnel under the station where artists can express their art !
10th March 2022
10th Mar 22
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
photos
followers
following
Album
6th album ? Seriously ?
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
27th February 2022 3:43pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
london
uk
streetart
leakestreet
