150 / 365
Feeding the black swan.
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
4
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
10867
photos
208
followers
200
following
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
6th album ? Seriously ?
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
17th March 2022 3:46pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
swan
,
switzerland
,
lakegeneva
,
lacleman
,
saintsulpice
Corinne C
ace
Oh, ces bêtes-la elles mordent, je ne m'approcherai pas :-)
March 23rd, 2022
Corinne
ace
@corinnec
moi non plus je ne les aime pas trop : je me tiens à distance , des que ces cygnes voient mon chihuahua ils se mettent à siffler de manière assez menaçante
March 23rd, 2022
Corinne C
ace
@cocobella
Oh non, quelle angoisse pour ton petit chien !
March 23rd, 2022
Mags
ace
Very nice capture!
March 23rd, 2022
