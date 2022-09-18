Previous
Alix joke’s by cocobella
Alix joke’s

Alix booked the restaurant and said it was for a special occasion …😳 it wasn’t , but she had the surprise to have a dessert saying congratulations …. So after that we decided to celebrate her one year internship in Mattel she started one month ago !
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Corinne

@cocobella
