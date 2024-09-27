Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 482
Blue bird.
Exhibition of the French artist Nathalie Boutté who has done an hommage to Sabine Weiss, a Swiss photographer, reproducing her photos with compositions/collages with thousands of tiny pieces of paper.
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
15323
photos
149
followers
157
following
132% complete
View this month »
475
476
477
478
479
480
481
482
Latest from all albums
1549
711
482
4613
2424
63
136
361
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
6th album ? Seriously ?
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
exhibition
,
switzerland
,
lausanne
,
plateforme10
,
photoelysee
,
sophieboutte
,
sabineweiss
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close