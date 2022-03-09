Previous
Take my hand … by cocobella
52 / 365

Take my hand …

A fun door handle in our hotel.
Corinne

LOL! I think that would freak me out a little bit.
March 8th, 2022  
"Creepy" comme on dit autour de moi
March 8th, 2022  
@marlboromaam really ? I found it very funny , would love to have this in my house ! But it is a bit too big and not convenient, your pocket or clothes must be hooked if you walk by ..
March 9th, 2022  
