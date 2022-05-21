Sign up
Spotted under the heart.
Taken in Montreux, Switzerland.
Heart for my seventh year of hearts.
21st May 2022
21st May 22
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Tags
switzerland
,
montreux
,
theme-heart-coco
