153 / 365
Aperitivo time !
One very good thing in London is the crazy offer of international restaurants , there are so many !
We tried to change and taste new restaurants , but my husband loves Dishoom so here we went again !
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
11849
photos
192
followers
188
following
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
153
1484
3894
1998
2393
2394
2395
2396
Views
8
The 7th.
iPhone XS Max
17th September 2022 1:11pm
london
,
england
,
uk
,
dishoom
