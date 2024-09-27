Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
361 / 365
Details.
Exhibition of the French artist Nathalie Boutté who has done an hommage to Sabine Weiss, a Swiss photographer, reproducing her photos with compositions/collages with thousands of tiny pieces of paper.
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
15323
photos
149
followers
157
following
98% complete
View this month »
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
Latest from all albums
1549
711
482
4613
2424
63
136
361
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
The 7th.
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
exhibition
,
switzerland
,
lausanne
,
plateforme10
,
photoelysee
,
sophieboutte
,
sabineweiss
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close