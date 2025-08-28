Sign up
Photo 533
Hydratation.
I “offer” my cousin a free night without kid so she could go partying with her husband , and I was so happy to babysit Lenny, just two of us ❤️, he’s a 2 yo nice little boy, always smiling and laughing.
I really enjoyed my date.
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
Tags
france
,
lenny
,
agde
,
capdagde
