Previous
Photo 542
Funny duo.
We’ve been to an hilarious show with friends, impossible to describe the show but it was a mix of Greek tragedy, Jurassic Park, Tom Raider, little house on the prairie, Titanic and an half naked man…
Then restaurant by the lake.
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
The 7th. Vraiment ?
Tags
switzerland
,
montreux
,
lausanne
,
beaulieu
,
montreuxcomedy
,
elodiepoux
,
galadecloture
