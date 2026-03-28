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A day in Phuket to the EMS. by cocobella
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A day in Phuket to the EMS.

No need to comment just for my diary.
Not the best day during our past holidays in Thailand.
I started to have floating spots and flashes during 24 hours, then a sort of white veil, I’ve seen a doctor on the island but he told me it could be a retinal tear and he sent me to the EMS of the Bangkok hospital in Phuket.
So we have taken a Speed boat during one hour, then a taxi , again one hour.
The care at the hospital in Bangkok was very quick and very efficient. They reassured me. It wasn’t a retinal tear, but a posterior vitreous detachment.
Then two hours again to go back to our island Koh Yao Yai for one more night.
The posterior vitreous detachment is not a big thing but my vitreous is still attached a bit to my retina , so I’ve been told by the doctor to avoid certain postures and to consult in Switzerland to check as soon as I arrive.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2026, here we go for my 15th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
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Kathy ace
Wow! Scary! Hope it settles down and no more problems.
March 28th, 2026  
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