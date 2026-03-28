A day in Phuket to the EMS.

No need to comment just for my diary.

Not the best day during our past holidays in Thailand.

I started to have floating spots and flashes during 24 hours, then a sort of white veil, I’ve seen a doctor on the island but he told me it could be a retinal tear and he sent me to the EMS of the Bangkok hospital in Phuket.

So we have taken a Speed boat during one hour, then a taxi , again one hour.

The care at the hospital in Bangkok was very quick and very efficient. They reassured me. It wasn’t a retinal tear, but a posterior vitreous detachment.

Then two hours again to go back to our island Koh Yao Yai for one more night.

The posterior vitreous detachment is not a big thing but my vitreous is still attached a bit to my retina , so I’ve been told by the doctor to avoid certain postures and to consult in Switzerland to check as soon as I arrive.