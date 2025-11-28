Sign up
Previous
225 / 365
Dîner au Vieux Navire.
We’ve been to an hilarious show with friends, impossible to describe the show but it was a mix of Greek tragedy, Jurassic Park, Tom Raider, little house on the prairie, Titanic and an half naked man…
Then restaurant by the lake.
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
0
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
18018
photos
133
followers
141
following
61% complete
Tags
restaurant
,
switzerland
,
buchillon
,
vieuxnavire
