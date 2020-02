A wall of gingerbread biscuits.

Always the same funny exhibition “Amuse-Bouche” in Tinguely museum with a friend.

Weird giant installation : a very big wall where gingerbread biscuits were stuck with sugar icing, everybody was allowed to “lick” but not to crunch them.... with the coronavirus flying from here and there plus all the “dirty” bacterias you can find ....we thought it was a stupid idea, so my friend and I just fainted ... ;)