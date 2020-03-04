Sign up
Photo 1351
Commando training !
Early morning , my husband started his heath-good shapes cure by a long walk in the cold sea , I’m congratulating myself for having choosen another cure .... I’m more a massage lover ;)
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
7502
photos
214
followers
175
following
Views
1
Album
The others, second album.
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
2nd March 2020 10:07am
Tags
france
,
beach
,
saintmalo
