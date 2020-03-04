Previous
Commando training ! by cocobella
Photo 1351

Commando training !

Early morning , my husband started his heath-good shapes cure by a long walk in the cold sea , I’m congratulating myself for having choosen another cure .... I’m more a massage lover ;)
4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 !
