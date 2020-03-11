Sign up
Photo 1358
In the nave.
Cathedral of saint Malo, France.
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
4
1
The others, second album.
iPhone XS Max
3rd March 2020 4:02pm
light
cathedral
france
saintmalo
stainedglasses
