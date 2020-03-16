Sign up
Photo 1363
Léa is 22 !
Celebrating Léa 22yo birthday at home.
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
The others, second album.
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
15th March 2020 2:50pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
cake
,
birthday
,
switzerland
,
basel
,
léa
Phil Howcroft
Corinne a beautiful photo , happy birthday to your daughter
March 15th, 2020
