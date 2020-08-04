Previous
Next
Circa 1985. by cocobella
Photo 1467

Circa 1985.

An old photo of my brother and I that I find in my parents appartment... when my brother Kindly teach me how to use a windsurf, I think I was 15yo and him 17yo... good memories...
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
401% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Great vintage photo! Don't you wish you were still that young? I do!
August 4th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
Lovely shot of a happy memory.
August 4th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Those were the days and hasn’t the time flown past quickly!
August 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise