Léa the photographer. by cocobella
Photo 1510

Léa the photographer.

We have offered a second hand old camera (Minolta) to Léa, it was time , her birthday was last March.
She was very excited to learn how to put the batteries and the film, then to listen to the strange noises her camera did.
Then we’ve been in town to find nice spots to take some pics.
Léa asked me some advices, I told her that she should focus on two essential points
-1 the light, and all the different effects you can obtain just playing with the light
-2 the framing, that is on my opinion the way you can give an interpretation to what you’re shooting ...
For the settings, I just tried to explain to her what ISO, Speed, aperture... were... but ... I’m not a good teacher and ended saying practising is the best way to improve !
So we’ve been in town, I showed her an interesting point of view from the courtyard of the city hall, she admitted she hadn’t be curious enough until now to see more that the facade of that building.
So she took 2 shots of that building then 1 of the Rhine river , then we had a drink and came back home, now she is going to have to be patient to see the results...
Corinne

@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Phil Howcroft
How cool , a mum for a tutor too , I look forward to the results of Lea's film photography :)
September 18th, 2020  
sheri
This place is so evocative.
September 19th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
That's too cute! =)
September 19th, 2020  
