Photo 1686
Red boat with leaves.
Don’t know what to choose.
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
1
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
9551
photos
216
followers
199
following
461% complete
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
3468
983
211
1685
1213
1966
1686
3469
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
The others, second album.
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
16th July 2021 4:35pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
blue
,
switzerland
,
lakegeneva
,
montreux
,
lacleman
moni kozi
ace
Dear me! That turquoise water is most beautiful
July 19th, 2021
