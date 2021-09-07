Sign up
Photo 1709
The watchers.
My daughters and husband trying to watch a street dance show avoiding paying the entrance fees. 😂
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
0
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
The others, second album.
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
4th September 2021 5:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
switzerland
,
lausanne
,
léa
,
alix
marlboromaam (Mags)
LOL!
September 9th, 2021
Kathy
Probably the safer way to see it anyway.
September 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
