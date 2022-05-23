Sign up
Photo 1931
Inside the Hôtel de Ville of Geneva.
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
11337
photos
205
followers
199
following
529% complete
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
1929
1930
1931
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
2d album, the others.
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
21st May 2022 1:13pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
switzerland
,
geneva
