Photo 1946
Shelly a dit “oups”.
I just finished three pieces , I wanted to try small frames , these three are just 40x40cm, I usually do my collages on 100x100cm or 80x80cm.
You can go on my tag “découpartge “ below to see my work.
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
11470
photos
202
followers
198
following
533% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2d album, the others.
Taken
26th June 2022 12:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paper
,
boat
,
switzerland
,
cutout
,
lausanne
,
découpartge
,
saintsulpice
