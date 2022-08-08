Sign up
Photo 1980
Gold and green.
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2d album, the others.
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
28th July 2022 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
leaf
,
gold
,
italy
,
milan
Lesley
ace
Love it. Great colour contrasts. It does look a bit like a dog’s face side on to me though. Fav
August 14th, 2022
