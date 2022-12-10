Sign up
Photo 2059
Our planet and a lot of rubbish around !
All the green “stuff” orbiting around our planet are some ( not all are here ) of the rubbish we, humans, let in the space , most of them are pieces of satellites we were able to send there but aren’t able to take back… it’s sad
of Very interesting exhibition “cosmos archaeology “ in EPFL, Lausanne.
https://epfl-pavilions.ch/exhibitions/cosmos-archaeology
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
0
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Tags
art
,
cosmos
,
exhibition
,
switzerland
,
lausanne
,
archeaology
,
epfl
