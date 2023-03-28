Sign up
Photo 2122
Pretty colorful mess.
I have been asked about the process to do my collage.
So I cut a lot of tiny pieces of paper ( this photo).
Then I sort them by colors and sometimes themes.
So I’ve boxes of cutouts of one color each or one theme each.
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
0
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
12797
photos
183
followers
183
following
581% complete
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
2d album, the others.
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
27th March 2023 3:16pm
Tags
art
,
cutout
,
paperart
,
découpartge
,
lespetitspapiersdecorinne
