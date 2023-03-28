Previous
Pretty colorful mess.
Photo 2122

Pretty colorful mess.

I have been asked about the process to do my collage.
So I cut a lot of tiny pieces of paper ( this photo).
Then I sort them by colors and sometimes themes.
So I’ve boxes of cutouts of one color each or one theme each.
28th March 2023

Corinne

@cocobella
@cocobella
