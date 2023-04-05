Sign up
Photo 2123
Happy with the result.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
1
2
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
12811
photos
183
followers
183
following
581% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
2d album, the others.
Tags
eye
,
art
,
collage
,
jessica
,
découpartge
,
@lespetitspapiersdecorinne
Corinne C
ace
Quelle belle réalisation !
April 5th, 2023
