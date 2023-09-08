Triple me.

Tonight was my vernissage for the Festival de la Harpe in the Castle of Rolle, Switzerland.
We started by a conference , the topic was “the revolution pop art”, I had to make a little presentation of my work.
Then drinks and again another talk/questions about my collages.
Then the press came … and I had to present my works a third time …
These photos has been taken by my daughter during my second speech.
And yes I love my dress 😂 I bought it for the vernissage of my solo exhibition late May and the design is perfect if you are looking for the artist in a crowded room.