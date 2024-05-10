Previous
White beauty. by cocobella
White beauty.

We spent almost four hours in the Egyptian museum of Torino, the collection is huge and very interesting, but we had to get away because we had other plans booked for the rest of the day … and I’ve to admit I was (at the end) a bit fed up ..
Corinne

