Previous
Photo 2356
Golden cat.
We spent almost four hours in the Egyptian museum of Torino, the collection is huge and very interesting, but we had to get away because we had other plans booked for the rest of the day … and I’ve to admit I was (at the end) a bit fed up ..
11th May 2024
11th May 24
0
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Tags
italy
,
italia
,
torino
,
turin
,
egyptianmuseum
,
museoegizo
