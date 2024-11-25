Sign up
Photo 2457
Christmas market.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Tags
christmas
,
switzerland
,
christmasmarket
,
lausanne
Kathy
I really like the stall directly in the center. It looks like a big version of a Christmas decoration that has candles and makes a fan spin around when they’re lit.
November 27th, 2024
Corinne
@randystreat
yes same ! It’s nicer at night with the lights on ;)
November 27th, 2024
Jessica Eby
@randystreat
My thoughts exactly, but I didn't know how to say it since I don't know what to call the decoration, lol :)
November 27th, 2024
Kathy
@princessicajessica
me either Jessica. That’s why I had to describe it.
November 27th, 2024
