Photo 2477
Going to the mountains.
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
15754
photos
148
followers
155
following
678% complete
2471
2472
2473
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
2d album, the others.
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
31st December 2024 12:22pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
snow
,
switzerland
,
ballens
