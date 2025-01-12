Sign up
Photo 2480
Castle in the woods.
In the forest of Cambèze, an artist Francois Monthoux has started to build a magical town after his first village has been destroyed (because too close to a river and its flood).
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Album
2d album, the others.
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
31st December 2024 3:42pm
Tags
switzerland
,
citadelle
,
bière
,
berolle
,
cambeze
,
francoismonthoux
