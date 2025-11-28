Sign up
Previous
Photo 2708
Before the show.
We’ve been to an hilarious show with friends, impossible to describe the show but it was a mix of Greek tragedy, Jurassic Park, Tom Raider, little house on the prairie, Titanic and an half naked man…
Then restaurant by the lake.
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
0
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
18018
photos
133
followers
141
following
741% complete
View this month »
2701
2702
2703
2704
2705
2706
2707
2708
Latest from all albums
5053
309
2105
1774
923
675
542
2708
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2d album, the others.
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
switzerland
,
montreux
,
lausanne
,
beaulieu
,
montreuxcomedy
,
elodiepoux
,
galadecloture
