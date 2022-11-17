Sign up
205 / 365
Frangipani Fragility
Fading and withering yellow frangipani flowers fell from the tree onto a roughly finished wall below. I found the contrast between the frailty of the dying flowers against the hard grey unforgiving concrete quite remarkable.
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
I'm just under a year into learning photography, and love every absorbing minute of it.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
17th November 2022 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
