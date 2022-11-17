Previous
Frangipani Fragility by cocokinetic
Frangipani Fragility

Fading and withering yellow frangipani flowers fell from the tree onto a roughly finished wall below. I found the contrast between the frailty of the dying flowers against the hard grey unforgiving concrete quite remarkable.
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Karen

Photo Details

