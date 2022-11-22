Sign up
209 / 365
Broom-Palm in Flower
Pretty spray of flowers on the broom palm growing next to our backyard wall.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Photo Details
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
22nd November 2022 10:33am
