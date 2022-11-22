Previous
Broom-Palm in Flower by cocokinetic
209 / 365

Broom-Palm in Flower

Pretty spray of flowers on the broom palm growing next to our backyard wall.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Karen

