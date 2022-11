Blissful Bues

From the beach at Cotton Bay hotel, Rodrigues.

I love the two overhead canopies; the smaller one for the boat driver, and the larger one for passengers. I’m not sure how effective the smaller one would be - I guess it offers some protection against the sun when the sun is directly overhead.

No editing at all done on this image except correcting the horizon a bit; the colours are just unreal in this place. Beautiful.