218 / 365
Beads and Buttons
A pretty little handcrafted bag I purchased at the local market. Port Mathurin, Rodrigues.
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
0
0
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
624
photos
0
followers
0
following
59% complete
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
208
216
217
195
209
218
210
196
Views
4
Album
CocoKinetix
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
30th November 2022 2:12pm
mundane-bag
