Living Seascape

I love the ancient geological and weather-related phenomena on display here. The black volcanic lava rocks, the centuries-old fossilised (and treacherous, if you fall; it’s worse than falling into a cactus) coral massif; the relentless pounding of the sea and resulting erosion that’s forming mushroom-like overhangs, the prevailing wind-shaped vegetation. It’s a harsh environment, yet I find it utterly breathtaking in its untameable wildness.