Previous
Next
Hook Work by cocokinetic
227 / 365

Hook Work

Portion of a crocheted granny square, one of many that made up a bag.
Location: Super U, Grand Baie
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
62% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise