Grossly Green by cocokinetic
Grossly Green

A green bottle fly. But it has reasonably interesting colouring so I'll post it - plus it took me an eon of stalking the washing line and focusing the camera to get the thing fairly clear, so here it is. Ugh. Gross.

https://lancaster.unl.edu/pest/resources/370Flies.shtml
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

