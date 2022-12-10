Sign up
228 / 365
Grossly Green
A green bottle fly. But it has reasonably interesting colouring so I'll post it - plus it took me an eon of stalking the washing line and focusing the camera to get the thing fairly clear, so here it is. Ugh. Gross.
https://lancaster.unl.edu/pest/resources/370Flies.shtml
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
0
0
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Hi, I'm Karen, and I live with my husband on the island of Mauritius, in the Indian Ocean. I'm just under a year into photography,...
62% complete
Photo Details
Album
CocoKinetix
Taken
10th December 2022 9:38am
