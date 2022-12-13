Checking-In

I happened to be strolling past a small hotel that had a few people milling around, waiting to check in. From what I understood, their rooms still had to be cleaned, as the previous guests had just departed and the rooms weren't ready yet.I think the two ladies in white are staff members at this abode, and the woman in front appeared to display a resigned - and maybe even a bit exasperated? body language. The weather is very hot; it's possible she didn't think she could face yet another day of cleaning out hotel rooms, let alone do a few rooms in super-quick speed.I thought I'd enter the image in to the ‘person in a crowd’ challenge.