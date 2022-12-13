Checking-In

I happened to be strolling past a small hotel that had a few people milling around, waiting to check in. From what I understood, their rooms still had to be cleaned, as the previous guests had just departed and the rooms weren't ready yet.
I think the two ladies in white are staff members at this abode, and the woman in front appeared to display a resigned - and maybe even a bit exasperated? body language. The weather is very hot; it's possible she didn't think she could face yet another day of cleaning out hotel rooms, let alone do a few rooms in super-quick speed.
I thought I'd enter the image in to the ‘person in a crowd’ challenge.